How Much Horsepower Does A Top Fuel Harley Have And How Fast Can It Go?

When you think about Harley-Davidson, the last thing that comes to mind is a stretched-out 1,000-plus horsepower beast dominating a Top Fuel track. Sure, a motorcycle company with as much reach as Harley wouldn't have any issues having a few of their bikes compete in such races. However, you wouldn't be wrong to conclude that most of their motorcycles think the beloved Road King and Road Glide, or the charismatic Dyna, are more suited for the endless open roads and sunny streets than a daunting strip of asphalt that makes up the Top Fuel track. But, while many Harleys do indeed have their own niches and would need out-of-this-world makeovers to compete in Top Fuel, it doesn't mean their design, especially when it comes to their engines, hasn't influenced a good chunk of the motorcycles zipping down the drag track at blinding speeds.

Top Fuel has been around for decades. It's mostly like any other high-speed motorsport, except the two-wheeled machines here have unholy amounts of horsepower and gifted pilots ready to push them to their limit. Several motorcycles use either a two-cylinder or four-cylinder configuration for their engines, the former of which are known as Top Fuel Harleys, owing to the fact that their engines are heavily based on V-Twins Harley-Davidson spent the last century perfecting. Top Fuel Harleys are indeed fast, with most of them easily putting out 1,500 horsepower. Well, this begs the question: what makes them so different from regular bikes, and just how fast can they clear your everyday Top Fuel range?

