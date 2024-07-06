Harley-Davidson Road King Vs. Road Glide: What's The Difference?

Harley-Davidson has been making motorcycles for over 120 years, with the brand producing a lot of different models in that time. When you picture a Harley in your mind you may conjure a very specific image, but there are a wide range of bikes that could fit the description — including street bikes, off-road bikes, cruisers, sports bikes, and even electric models. If you're planning on an epic road trip across the country, however, you'll want to opt for one of the brand's grand touring motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson's Grand American Touring motorcycles are perfect for long distance travel in style. The design of these bikes focuses on aspects like comfort, storage, and performance, as well as other standard motorcycle considerations such as safety, technology, and, of course, customization.

Currently, there are eight different models in the Harley-Davidson line of Grand American Touring motorcycles — including the Road King Special and the Road Glide. While both bikes are intended for travel on long, winding roads throughout the countryside, there are some key differences between the two. Here is a more detailed look at the Harley-Davidson Road King vs. the Road Glide.