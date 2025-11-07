5 Of The Wildest Motorcycle Concepts Yamaha Showed Us This Year

Springing from humble beginnings in 1887 as a producer of reed organs, Japanese multinational Yamaha has come to make a very wide variety of products, from musical instruments to motorcycles.

Operating at the intersection of engineering, creativity, and design, Yamaha Motor Company was founded in 1955 to challenge Honda's dominance in the post-war era. From its headquarters in Shizuoka, Japan, the company's multidisciplinary expertise has made it a worldwide leader in motorcycles, among other things. Part of this is due to its willingness to experiment and push technology forward, and it worked. Today, Yamaha Motor Company stands on decades of development, impressive accolades, and an innovative attitude to support its success.

Yamaha unveiled its vision for the future at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. Some of its entries in the show transcend the concept of a motorcycle. We chose five motorcycle concepts from Yamaha and found in them a hint at Yamaha's view of itself and the future.