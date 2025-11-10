Common Problems You Might Experience With The Ford Bronco (According To Owners)

The Ford Bronco is one of the most distinctive and iconic SUVs on the road today, perhaps surpassed only by the Wrangler in its ubiquity on American roads. This is a truck with historical provenance dating back to 1966, spanning six main generations and dozens of configurations, a trend which continues to this day, for better or worse. That's because while, yes, it's certainly distinctive and famous, it's not without its faults, many of which are inherent to the Bronco's design architecture and powertrain.

For the sake of brevity, this article will focus exclusively on the modern Bronco design, owing to its direct continuity to the original in terms of design philosophy, utility, and general characteristics. Some vehicles, such as the Jeep Cherokee, changed substantially between generations, going from a true compact SUV to a crossover, for instance. So in that case, we have an article detailing the reliability of the classic Cherokee XJ, which excludes the modern variants. By contrast, the Bronco has largely stayed the same throughout its history — a bona-fide, unapologetic 4x4, albeit with far larger proportions than the original. However, given that it offers the same experience and many have a fair number of hard miles on them, the latest model provides us with the fairest assessment.

That said, is the new model Bronco reliable or not? It largely depends on the trim level and options you go for, and how you treat the truck. Obviously, don't expect miracles if it's been abused, but what about more specific design flaws? Well, the Bronco has those, too, from leaky roofs to grindy transmissions. Let's dive in and sift through the dirt on this truck, according to owners and experts alike.