The SR-71 Blackbird Can't Use Just Any Jet Fuel – Here's Why (And What It Uses Instead)

Helicopters don't all use the same fuel, nor do airplanes. Some types are rather standard, though, such as Aviation Gasoline for older propeller aircraft and models with piston engines. In addition, the most common type of fuel, used by helicopters and airplanes alike, is jet fuel A-1 (typically Jet A fuel in the U.S.). Military aircraft, of course, perform under a very different set of parameters than their commercial counterparts, and as such, modern models often use a fuel known as JP-8, or Jet Propulsion 8. This fuel includes additives like an icing inhibitor and antioxidant to improve a jet's performance in extreme environments, as military models must at times.

When the sophisticated SR-71 Blackbird was introduced, it required an entirely different type of fuel because of its incredible capabilities. The aircraft first entered service in January 1966 and was one of the world's fastest aircraft, capable of topping Mach 3. It wasn't just its extraordinary speed that made it impressive, but also the altitude at which it could fly: An extraordinary ceiling of approximately 85,000 feet. Achieving such feats put considerable strain on the jet.

It produced such high temperatures while in operation that it could have ignited JP-8, rendering conventional jet fuel useless with the Blackbird. So a new fuel was specially created for it. The Blackbird's fuel would be known as JP-7. It doesn't sound like much of a departure from the existing fuel already in use by a lot of different military aircraft, but it had unique properties that made it Blackbird-safe.