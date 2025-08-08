What Type Of Fuel Do Helicopters Use?

Because of their unique versatility in aerial transportation, helicopters are some of the most important machines of the modern era. Capable of vertical take-off and landing, helicopters are used in more diverse specialized roles than fixed-wing aircraft. Powerful engines enable the helicopter's remarkable capabilities; some helicopters use a type of jet engine called a turboshaft, while others are outfitted with a piston engine. The fuel a helicopter uses depends on which engine type it has.

The VS 300 by inventor Igor Sikorsky was the first modern helicopter, and it used a piston engine similar to the spark-ignition engines used in cars. The primary difference, however, is that unlike a car or truck, the crankshaft in a helicopter drives the transmission, which turns the rotor system instead of wheels. For turboshaft engines, its power is generated from the combustion of fuel and compressed air, creating a very hot, high-pressure gas that funnels into and powers a turbine. The turbine then converts this into mechanical movement that powers the rotors.

Piston-engined helicopters use a special fuel called avgas, or aviation gasoline, because the engine requires a high-octane fuel with a rating of 100 or more. Avgas is specially formulated for the high-performance requirements of helicopter piston engines and allows for high compression ratios while minimizing the risk of engine knock. Turboshaft engines, on the other hand, need jet A or A1 fuel to run, because of their higher energy density that gives more power to the engine. Jet A fuel is more suited for turboshaft engines because of its low volatility and higher flash point, making it safer to use.