Are Helicopters Powered By Jet Engines?

There's no argument that helicopters are not the same as jets. From their vertical lift to their hovering abilities, helicopters serve a purpose uniquely their own. But that doesn't mean they aren't powered by jet engines. While they don't use jet propulsion like airplanes do, most modern helicopters are powered by jet-based technology — specifically a type of jet engine called a turboshaft. Technically, any gas-powered turbine that makes thrust by expelling hot gases at high speeds qualifies as a jet engine. However, turbojet and turbofan engines generate forward motion.

Helicopters don't fly by pushing themselves forward. Instead, they rely on rotating blades to generate lift. That's where turboshaft engines come in. It sucks in air, compresses it, mixes it with fuel, ignites the mixture, and uses the resulting high-energy exhaust to spin turbines – just like a turbojet. Instead of directing that exhaust out the back to create thrust, a turboshaft uses the rotational energy of the turbine to turn a driveshaft.

A helicopter's driveshaft connects to the helicopter's transmission system, which then distributes the power to the main rotor and tail rotor. The job of the copter's engines isn't to "jet" the helicopter through the air, but rather provide the rotational power necessary to spin the rotor blades that lift and move the aircraft.

