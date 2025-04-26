How Long Can A Helicopter Hover In Place? (And What Is The Record?)

To fly or be flown in a helicopter is a very different experience to traveling by airplane, even if a rare helicopter-plane hybrid does exist. As pilot Nancy Bradshaw explained to Helipaddy in August 2021, "flying helicopters ... is more about your 'actual flying' skills. There is far more stick and rudder action and a lot less automation." It may be an intimidating notion, and helicopters can be notoriously difficult to tame, but this level of complete manual control allows pilots to perform maneuvers that are beyond the capability of (almost) any airplane. Primarily, helicopters, such as the iconic Black Hawk, can hover.

Advertisement

This capability is vital when performing rescues from the air, when carefully and steadily descending to land, and in a range of other scenarios — both routine or otherwise — that a chopper pilot may face. Their trusty aircraft itself, meanwhile, is designed to be able to perform and maintain this feat, but the length of time for which it can hover in place is highly variable. The National Police Air Service of England and Wales notes that "Each helicopter has a maximum endurance of approx two hours," in terms of staying in the air overall, and that "hovering on a hot summer day will take more fuel than slow orbits."

The size and weight of the helicopter, its fuel level, and the current weather conditions will all influence how long it can safely hover for at any given moment, but the current record hover was achieved in December of 1989. According to Guinness World Records: a Bell 47B continuously hovered for an astonishing 50 hours and 50 seconds.

Advertisement