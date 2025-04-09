How Long Can A Military Helicopter Stay In The Air Without Refueling?

Militaries around the world rely on helicopters for a variety of mission types. They help with expedient troop deployment and getting troops out of areas. Larger helicopters are beneficial when it comes to logistics, transporting supplies and equipment from one location to another, as well as carrying injured troops off the battlefield. There are also attack helicopters that reign havoc on the battlefield, supporting troops on the ground.

Helicopters are the backbone of any competent fighting force. Just as their roles in the field vary, so do their specifications. Some can travel for hundreds of miles before they need to refuel, while others can go indefinitely because they're designed for midair refueling.

A helicopter's flight endurance — how long they can stay in the air without refueling — can be wildly different from one to another. Even upgraded variants of the same chopper can have a different endurance than its predecessor. It's not really possible to pinpoint an exact metric for every military helicopter, as it would be a generalization at best. It's better to look at some of the more widely utilized helicopters in the military to give a rough idea of how long different choppers can stay in the air before refueling.

