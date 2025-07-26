Who Invented The First Modern Helicopter?

The famed Wright brothers made history in December 1903 with their inaugural flight at Kitty Hawk. Just over six decades later, our understanding of flight advanced so far that Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel through space in 1961. Somewhere in between two of the greatest feats of flight history came another, and it's one that sometimes isn't celebrated as much as it should be: In 1939, Igor Sikorsky invented the first modern helicopter.

Ever since, Sikorsky's name has become synonymous with the helicopter, appearing on some of the highest-profile birds around. In fact, in August 2024, former U.S. President Joe Biden took his inaugural flight in a helicopter from the VH-92A Patriot fleet, which was chosen to serve as the Marine One. We're getting ahead of ourselves, though, because Sikorsky's very first helicopter was the VS-300. Taking to the skies in September 1939 with the determined Sikorsky himself at the controls, the VS-300 achieved something that countless other brilliant minds, including that of Leonardo da Vinci, dreamed up but couldn't realistically make happen: helicopter flight. The flight, like the historic one of the Wright brothers, was brief, but by achieving it, Sikorsky immortalized himself in aviation history.

However, there is one important caveat: This was not the very first powered helicopter flight to go as intended. That was achieved three years earlier, by the Model Fw-61 designed by Henrich Focke, Georg Wulf, and Dr. Werner Naumann. What Sikorsky did, though, was develop a design that would become a kind of blueprint for the modern helicopter.