Why Do Helicopters Need Tail Rotors? (And How Some Can Fly Without Them)

The fundamental design principles behind rotary-wing aircraft date back to the Renaissance, with some of the earliest-known designs belonging to Leonardo da Vinci. Naturally, technology has dramatically advanced since then, but the underlying physics governing flight will always remain the same. In order for a vehicle to fly, it must produce enough lift to counteract the forces trying to keep it on the ground. Rotorcraft come in all shapes and sizes, most commonly helicopters, but also gyrocopters, gyrodynes, and rotor kites, among others.

All of these use the same concept of a spinning rotor; what differentiates a helicopter in particular is that it generates lift and thrust from its horizontal rotor(s). This method requires the rotor to be powered, otherwise it wouldn't spin fast enough to create enough force to maintain altitude, and is fundamentally why helicopters need tail rotors.

As a powered rotor spins, it generates torque in the opposite direction of rotation; if the rotor spins counterclockwise, the body wants to spin clockwise. Many helicopters use tail rotors to counteract this force, while others feature multiple counter-rotating rotors which cancel out the torque forces, such as the 60-year-old CH-47 Chinook. The tail rotor blades can pitch up and down to control the direction of the fuselage, similar to how the main rotor blades also alter their geometry to move the helicopter.

