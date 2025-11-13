Why Teslas Don't Have CarPlay And Android Auto (And Probably Never Will)
Nowadays, having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is pretty much a necessity in any new car on sale. To back up that claim, even the cheapest car on sale in America today – the Nissan Versa – sports available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. So, it goes without saying that more tech and feature-heavy brands will also feature these systems as standard.
That is, unless you shop with Tesla. This might seem strange at first, as Tesla has always been at the forefront of technology systems, pushing for fully autonomous driving, incorporating a second infotainment system for rear passengers, and even including an Easter Egg that changes your map icon to a Mars rover. However, if you're looking to connect your phone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, then try shopping elsewhere, as you're unlikely to ever find those functions available in a Tesla of any guise.
There are a few reasons for this, and the primary one would be because Tesla likes to keep everything in house. One system, seamless connectivity, no having to adapt to third-party features which can switch up and change the way they do things overnight. Simply, developing everything itself allows Tesla to have everything exactly the way it wants it.
Apple and Android are competitors to Tesla
Another reason why Tesla is unlikely to ever equip Apple or Android features in its models is because, despite being an automaker first and foremost, Tesla is also a tech company. Tesla developed its own charging network, which it now sells access for to other automakers, it produces its own batteries and motors, plus, Tesla is heavily involved in the Ai and robotics industry too.
So, it stands to reason that Tesla would not want to be handing out heaps of cash to competing tech companies like Apple and Android. Not only would such an act better their bottom line, but it's also like accepting defeat in a way, accepting that these other tech companies have produced a better, more polished product. That doesn't strike us as Elon Musk's way — controversial he might be — but he certainly has a taste for the stubborn pursuit of excellence and leading the industry when it comes to the Tesla brand.
Finally, and this is closely related to the first reason, but if Apple CarPlay or Android Auto ever went down, or dropped in user quality, then the automakers that equip the technology would surely soon be inundated with heaps of complaints. Creating its own system definitely puts pressure on Tesla to get the experience right, but it also removes the potential threat of poor public opinion and future complaints at the expense of another company's shortcomings, and that's a trade-off which Tesla has clearly decided to be content with.