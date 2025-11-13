Why Teslas Don't Have CarPlay And Android Auto (And Probably Never Will)

Nowadays, having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is pretty much a necessity in any new car on sale. To back up that claim, even the cheapest car on sale in America today – the Nissan Versa – sports available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. So, it goes without saying that more tech and feature-heavy brands will also feature these systems as standard.

That is, unless you shop with Tesla. This might seem strange at first, as Tesla has always been at the forefront of technology systems, pushing for fully autonomous driving, incorporating a second infotainment system for rear passengers, and even including an Easter Egg that changes your map icon to a Mars rover. However, if you're looking to connect your phone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, then try shopping elsewhere, as you're unlikely to ever find those functions available in a Tesla of any guise.

There are a few reasons for this, and the primary one would be because Tesla likes to keep everything in house. One system, seamless connectivity, no having to adapt to third-party features which can switch up and change the way they do things overnight. Simply, developing everything itself allows Tesla to have everything exactly the way it wants it.