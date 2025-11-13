How Long Could A Harley-Davidson Last With Regular Maintenance, According To Owners?

Even after a century in the market, Harley-Davidson remains one of America's biggest motorcycle manufacturers. Of course, like other major manufacturers, it has had its share of troublesome sales dips. Even then, its motorcycles, representing the rebellious, free American spirit, are still among the most recognizable on the road. After all, models like the Night Rod Special and Dyna Wide Glide will always be classic choices, despite receiving modern upgrades over the years.

Harley-Davidson bikes are often associated with higher price tags, especially when new, so it makes sense that you'll probably look for the most reliable Harley-Davidson on the market if you plan to invest in one. After all, nobody wants to purchase a bike worth tens of thousands of dollars, only for it to become a money pit after two years on the road. That said, when it comes to major motorcycle brands ranked worst to best based on reliability, Harley gets a mixed reputation.

Generally speaking, Harley is not synonymous with manufacturing some of the most reliable classic motorcycles ever built, and that's quite unfair. After all, it's quite common to see classic Harley-Davidson models like the Shovelhead still chugging along at dedicated events. How long could a Harley really last with regular care, really?

To establish how reliable Harleys are, instead of depending on data from the likes of J.D. Power and Consumer Reports, we wanted to see what the owners themselves had to say. That's why we've scrolled through Harley owner forums and Reddit threads to get a clear picture of what actual owners have to say about the longevity of Harleys.