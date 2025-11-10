5 Walmart Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regardless of whether you're a long-term renter or long-time homeowner, houses don't become homes overnight. While you already need to spend a lot of time and effort just maintaining it, the next step is how you make it feel more alive. Thankfully, there's no rush when it comes to home improvement, and you can slowly build up a collection of tools that are right for you, like those from Walmart's Hart, which you can buy both in-store and online.

In its portfolio, Hart sells everything from storage systems to hand tools and tool chests. Among them, Hart tools offers several home improvement products to help with all your home maintenance or renovation needs. And if you're already invested in its 20V and 40V battery systems, it has an arsenal of power tools you can only get at Walmart. Made by the same manufacturers as other popular tool brands, such as Milwaukee and Ryobi, it is owned by the Hong Kong conglomerate Techtronic Industries (TTI). Considered a great mid-range option, Hart products strike a balance between relatively high power and capacity without the same eye-watering price tags as more professional-leaning tools. If you have graduated from budget brands and are planning to visit your local Walmart soon, here are some Hart products you may have missed on your last visit.