5 Walmart Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
Regardless of whether you're a long-term renter or long-time homeowner, houses don't become homes overnight. While you already need to spend a lot of time and effort just maintaining it, the next step is how you make it feel more alive. Thankfully, there's no rush when it comes to home improvement, and you can slowly build up a collection of tools that are right for you, like those from Walmart's Hart, which you can buy both in-store and online.
In its portfolio, Hart sells everything from storage systems to hand tools and tool chests. Among them, Hart tools offers several home improvement products to help with all your home maintenance or renovation needs. And if you're already invested in its 20V and 40V battery systems, it has an arsenal of power tools you can only get at Walmart. Made by the same manufacturers as other popular tool brands, such as Milwaukee and Ryobi, it is owned by the Hong Kong conglomerate Techtronic Industries (TTI). Considered a great mid-range option, Hart products strike a balance between relatively high power and capacity without the same eye-watering price tags as more professional-leaning tools. If you have graduated from budget brands and are planning to visit your local Walmart soon, here are some Hart products you may have missed on your last visit.
Hart HPIF50 20-Volt Cordless Dual Function Digital Inflator
Whether you need to pump up some air mattresses while camping, set up a small backyard pool, or inflate some pool toys at your next summer house party, a digital inflator can save the day. Apart from this, it can also be used with vehicles such as bikes, cars, and motorcycles. So if you're already dropping by Walmart, you might want to have a look at the Hart 20V Cordless Dual Function Digital Inflator. Using Hart's 20V battery system, it weighs 2.9 lbs (or basically a pair of running shoes). Rated for a maximum pressure of 150 PSI — with a high-volume flow rate of 0.46 SCFM at 35 PSI — Hart claims it can inflate a twin air mattress in under a minute.
Without the batteries, you can snag the Hart Digital Inflator for $57.18. With over 800 reviews, it has generated an average rating of 4.3 stars with almost ¾ of customers giving it a perfect 5-star rating. Some of the most common customer feedback includes that it's intuitive to use, lightweight, and has a long-lasting battery. Despite appearing large in photos, one user said they were pleasantly surprised by its compactness. That said, there were some criticisms about how loud it is. Notably, several buyers rated it 1-star because it started emitting smoke and catching fire. Not to mention, there were a few reports of people receiving returned items. If these are deal-breakers for you, you might want to get something else from the other major tire inflator brands.
Hart 40V 12-inch String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit
Crafting the perfect garden requires everyday dedication. Because of this, you may have multiple sets of rotating power tools in your garage, like string trimmers and blowers. These days, there are a ton of great string trimmers and blowers, which have a ton of other practical uses. But if you need both, the Hart 40V 12-inch String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit from Walmart could be the one for you. Retailing for $220, it comes with two tools, a 40V Hart Lithium-ion Battery, and a spool. Capable of cutting between 10 and 12 inches, it has a variable speed trigger and an auto-feed head.
So far, over a thousand Walmart customers have rated this string trimmer and combo kit around 4 stars. As for what people liked about it, users mentioned how easy it was to adjust the string, its long battery life, and how well it performed in different weather conditions. A disabled customer praised its effectiveness, while still being light enough for them to operate. However, it's important to note that a significant number of users aren't happy with it. In fact, about 18% of buyers have even given it one star, with some of the most frequently cited issues being string breaking, motor burning, and smoke. Many users also lamented that Walmart's return policy did not cover their specific issues, so they had to send it to the Hart service center.
Hart 20-Volt Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
One of the great things about owning multi-tools is that you enjoy the benefits that you would typically get from a ton of different tools for the price of one. For example, oscillating multi-tools can be used in a ton of practical ways, like removing paint or rust, sanding down secondhand furniture before you repaint it, or cutting tile or wood. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that Hart offers one too. With the battery, the Hart 20V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool retails for $103, but if you don't need another 20V Hart battery, you can grab just the tool for $67.42.
So far, more than 700 people have given it around 4.7 stars, with an impressive 80%+ of buyers rating it a perfect five stars. In general, people love how it's easy to use, functional, and cuts things that larger power tools may struggle to reach. Several people mentioned the batteries were pretty long-lasting as well. Although one user said it doesn't cut metal well, they confirmed it worked perfectly with other materials, like wood, metal, and plastic. Some buyers also complained that changing the attachment isn't so straightforward. Plus, a user raised how the vibrations tend to loosen the blades, which can be a hassle. Should any of these concerns be dealbreakers for you, there are other highly-rated oscillating multi-tools from brands like Makita, Flex, DeWalt, and Milwaukee that could be better suited.
Hart 40V Cordless Brushless 14-inch Chainsaw Kit
Whether it's for storm cleanup, landscaping, or making sure you have enough wood stocked for the colder months, you'll want a chainsaw in your garage. In recent times, there have been many gas-free, electric chainsaws that let you do the job with significantly less maintenance and hassle. Apart from big names like Husqvarna, Echo, and Ridgid, Walmart's Hart also threw its hat in the ring with its Hart 40V Cordless Brushless 14-inch Chainsaw Kit. Retailing for $198, the kit has the chainsaw unit, a Hart 40V battery with charger, plus a wrench and scabbard. With a 14-inch bar and chain, Hart claims that it's good even for thicker pieces of wood. As for adjusting the tension, it includes on-board storage, so you always have your tools on the go.
So far, more than 920+ people have rated the Hart 40V Chainsaw Kit around 4.5 stars. Among them, 89% of customers have given it at least four stars, indicating it's a generally well-regarded product. Among its five-star raters, several noted that it was great for beginners and for people who need a little more power. Other things they liked about it included its easy cleaning, efficient battery, and light weight. As for what people didn't like about it, some people mentioned issues with late delivery, receiving used units, and batteries that just don't seem to work right from Walmart.
Hart 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
For people who have been tinkering around their garage or home for years, you've likely gathered a few hand tools here and there for your everyday needs. But for new homeowners or car owners, you may not have everything you need for the work you might need to do, or you may not know exactly what you need to purchase. Because of this, mechanics tool sets can make great purchases, since they typically cover a wide enough range of applications. So, if you're already browsing Walmart for house stuff anyway, you might want to consider adding its 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set from Hart too.
Retailing for $166, this Hart 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set has garnered a 4.5-star rating from 2,100+ Walmart customers. In particular, several users have praised it for having most of what you'll need, including high-quality ratchets. In addition, many people think its box helps keep it organized, since it has labelled slots, but that it comes with many caveats. For example, they shared that it can be hard to open the drawers and poorly made latches. There were also some peppered complaints about receiving it with missing items. Should you already own a ton of tools from this set, it might be a more cost-effective solution to just build your mechanic's tool kit instead. However, if you're looking for other affordable Mechanics tool set options, many other brands like Pittsburgh, Stanley, Craftsman, and Crescent also have a lot to offer.