How Reliable Is Ford's 5.0 Coyote Engine? Here's What Owners Say

Ford's Coyote 5.0-liter V8 boasts an outstanding reputation, well-known for its simplicity, power, and modularity. It's a reputation that it earned on its own merit, rather than simply deriving it from the shared "Five Point Oh" nickname it shared with the 302 Windsor that preceded it.

This uniquely long and storied history, with the continuous unbroken V8 production, helped establish a highly refined and purposeful design with the Coyote and its many derivatives, each of which has their own strengths and weaknesses. There are a few commonalities between all of them, however — they're all fairly powerful, robust V8s, for one. More importantly, they're all quite reliable.

There are two main applications for the Coyote across four distinct generations, namely Ford trucks and Mustangs. These can be further divided into individual powerplants based on performance and displacement, such as the 5.2-liter Voodoo, Predator, and Carnivore supercharged variants fitted to the Shelby and Raptor models, and subtle changes throughout each generation, such as the Gen IV and so on. But for the sake of simplicity, let's stick with the most common model: the traditional 5.0L fitted to the standard F-150 and Mustang.

As a rule of thumb, many of these overbuilt, highly developed V8s are quite reliable, such as GM's 6.2L LS series and Chrysler's latest 6.4L Hemi variants, and the Coyote is no exception. As we'll see, owners praise this engine for many factors, reliability included; aside from early engines and teething issues, there are very few complaints regarding the Coyote's longevity. Let's take a look at some exceptional examples and any particularly problematic designs to get a full picture of this powerplant.