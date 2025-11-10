Here's One Way New York City's Fire Department Is Using Drones To Save Lives

Drones have a reputation for being fearsome weapons. For the U.S. Army, there's a concern that there may be too many drones in the battlefield space, and this can have the unfortunate effect of complicating operations. Unfriendly drones, meanwhile, are an ever-present threat that can be difficult to detect and counter, with cheap military drones becoming the scourge of even mighty tanks. The asset that made UAV technology such a potent force in modern-day conflict is its utility and versatility. Because of this, drones are being used in a wide range of fields outside of war zones.

For some, they are weapons, for hobbyists, they are a fun and exhilarating distraction, and for firefighters, they can be an invaluable life-saving tool. A primary advantage of a drone is its ability to move quickly and precisely, potentially ready to respond to an emergency situation in which every second counts. This is exactly what happened with the New York City Fire Department in October 2025.

ABC 7 New York reports that the fire department discovered somebody in distress in the East River, around the Queensboro Bridge. Divers were dispatched to rescue them from the waters, but not before an FDNY drone first located the person. Just as with military drones, it's the high vantage points they provide that's unrivaled, and this is an increasingly critical part of rescue operations such as this one, too.