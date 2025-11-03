Yes, People Still Name Their Cars – And Some Choices Never Go Out Of Style

You might be a keen driver who's out on the road for long drives whenever you have the opportunity. In which case, you're probably familiar with highway hypnosis and how to avoid it. On the other hand, you might be a not-so-keen driver who simply relies on your vehicle for transportation to work. In either case, millions of us know exactly what it's like to spend a lot of time in our cars. You can understand, then, how some might come to see their faithful steeds as companions of sorts. Whether they're less troublesome than human or animal ones can be a matter of opinion, especially if you fear being ripped off by a car mechanic, but the fact is that few will blame you if you decide to name your car to cement that bond.

In May 2025, Talker Research conducted an online survey of 2,000 Americans to gather some insight into exactly what U.S. drivers have named their cars. It's unsurprising that, when Talker Research published the results in July, it found that some of the most iconic and beloved vehicles from movies and TV were referenced among them. The Millennium Falcon was one name that cropped up among the reported results, as (of course) did Batmobile. We can't confirm whether the various "Millennium Falcon" owners were simply Star Wars fans or errant tinkerers with the mechanics of their vehicle, nor whether "Batmobile" drivers are monstrously rich or just comic book fans. Perhaps all of these apply. They're classic names, as are other entries like Green Machine, Love Bug, and Road Warrior. Some of those surveyed also made funnier or more creative choices, including Puddle Jumper and Beach Whistle.