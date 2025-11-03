Yes, People Still Name Their Cars – And Some Choices Never Go Out Of Style
You might be a keen driver who's out on the road for long drives whenever you have the opportunity. In which case, you're probably familiar with highway hypnosis and how to avoid it. On the other hand, you might be a not-so-keen driver who simply relies on your vehicle for transportation to work. In either case, millions of us know exactly what it's like to spend a lot of time in our cars. You can understand, then, how some might come to see their faithful steeds as companions of sorts. Whether they're less troublesome than human or animal ones can be a matter of opinion, especially if you fear being ripped off by a car mechanic, but the fact is that few will blame you if you decide to name your car to cement that bond.
In May 2025, Talker Research conducted an online survey of 2,000 Americans to gather some insight into exactly what U.S. drivers have named their cars. It's unsurprising that, when Talker Research published the results in July, it found that some of the most iconic and beloved vehicles from movies and TV were referenced among them. The Millennium Falcon was one name that cropped up among the reported results, as (of course) did Batmobile. We can't confirm whether the various "Millennium Falcon" owners were simply Star Wars fans or errant tinkerers with the mechanics of their vehicle, nor whether "Batmobile" drivers are monstrously rich or just comic book fans. Perhaps all of these apply. They're classic names, as are other entries like Green Machine, Love Bug, and Road Warrior. Some of those surveyed also made funnier or more creative choices, including Puddle Jumper and Beach Whistle.
Some other names for our vehicles, and why they need names in the first place
It may seem a little silly to give a car a name. For some, maybe it is. Other drivers, however, will remember their car bringing their baby home safely from the hospital, or taking them on countless road trips with friends. If you've owned a prized car for a long time, you'll know that it can come to feel like another trusted companion. Another part of the family, just like a beloved pet. In October 2023, Volkswagen UK announced that it had surveyed 1,500 UK motorists for National Name Your Car Day. The study, it reported, brought up some more hilarious names like Gandalf the Grey Golf, but it seems that it's about more than just a sense of humor (even a pun-loving British one). According to the research, the most common deciding factor for a car's name is its paint color, while branding, friends and family, and anything the license plate happens to spell out are also important.
As psychologist Vincent Miles put it to Talker Research, "anthropomorphizing our car in our own imaginations allows us that playful connection with something that we inevitably spend hundreds of hours alone with." Whether you name your car after one of your children, your favorite Pokémon, or anything in between, you're participating in a proud tradition among the world's motorists. After all, nobody who's seen a petrolhead lovingly polish and buff their ride will deny that this bond really is real. Some car models themselves also have surprisingly deep names. By the same token, it isn't necessary to think too deeply about it. Volkswagen UK also notes that "Pamela Vanderson" was a pick among those surveyed, and let's face it, that's gold.