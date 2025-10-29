5 Of The Oddest Toyota & Lexus Concept Reveals In 2025

Toyota and Lexus are perhaps best known for their reliability and performance, but they've also built strong reputations for their commitment to innovation. Both brands are owned by the Toyota Motor Corporation, and they have been at the forefront of several major technological and design shifts in the automobile market. Think of the Toyota Prius, for instance, and how it was a pioneer for future technology. It was among the first mainstream hybrid vehicles, serving as an industry catalyst whose commercial success all but forced competitors to begin developing their own hybrid systems. A lot of people might have initially hated the Prius for its slower speed and somewhat unconventional design, but its cultural and market impact are undeniable.

Ideas like the Prius aren't born in a vacuum, though. Both Toyota and Lexus have robust R&D departments that produce several concept vehicles and other products every year. Many of these ideas will never make their way into production, but it's still cool to look at what the company has been working on and try to understand how viable their proof-of-concept could be. Some items, such as a new concept Toyota Corolla, are more in line with what you might expect to see, but some of these concepts are pretty wild. Several particularly unusual products have been showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in late October 2025.