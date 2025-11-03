How California Became The Nation's Leader In Biker Gangs

An early 1990s report from the California Department of Justice noted that there were more than 500 U.S.-based motorcycle gangs at the time, many with evocative names like Iron Horsemen, Rebel Rousers, and Grim Reapers. If you haven't heard of these clubs then maybe Hells Angels, Pagans, Bandidos, or Outlaws ring a bell. These gangs make up the "Big Four" and like many other biker clubs have a strong presence in California. For example, the Hells Angels were founded in Fontana and maintain a west coast headquarters in Oakland. The state's post-World War II population boom and favorable weather helped make motorcycling especially popular there, but an annual gathering that began in 1947 in the small central coast town of Hollister has also attracted thousands more bikers to the state.

Biker clubs in the U.S. have roots going back more than 100 years; Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles were founded in the first few years of the 20th century and motorcycles caught on quickly in the United States. Indian co-founder George Hendee was part of a small group that organized the Federation of American Motorcyclists (FAM) in September of 1903; the club grew rapidly and was reorganized as the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) in 1924. Two decades later, many Americans got their first exposure to motorcycles while serving in World War II.

When the war ended in 1945, plenty of these bikes (many of them Harley-Davidsons) were sold as cheap surplus and found their way onto American roads. Many servicemen and women came back to the country via bases in California, and the post-war era was a boom time for the state. California's population more than doubled between 1940 and 1960, when the U.S. Census counted nearly 16 million California residents and motorcycles were everywhere.