Can You Legally Install Your Own Solar Panels? It Depends

Harnessing solar energy to generate power is becoming more mainstream every day. People around the world utilize high-tech panels to enable their homes to run more efficiently than with traditional power. Unless you're thinking of buying a house with solar panels, you may be considering a DIY installation. It's legal to do so, but you'll have to be sure you're following your local building codes.

You need to be sure you know the laws governing such an installation, especially with your homeowner's association, if you have one, as they can vary by state. You'll also need to get the proper permits before you begin work. Once you're done, you'll have to pass all of the required inspections. This includes not only structural, but electrical too, so you don't have to worry about accidentally missing any potential problems. This means you'll be dealing with licensed electricians or even your local power company, because in some cases, you'll be required to get their approval as well.

Even if your solar panel system is functioning and everything's working properly, without the inspections being completed, you likely won't be able to legally use it. Plus, you might have to pay fines, and you may even be required to take those panels down if they don't meet requirements. In the end, it's best to know the laws before spending the money on materials and the time on doing the work.