5 'Grandfatherly' Car Maintenance & Tool Habits You Should Adopt

There's a lot of tech in the modern car world that helps us with maintenance. Scan tools can help you locate a problem (or at least the code for that problem) simply by plugging into a pre-installed port in your vehicle, and they could save you a lot of money. Modern tire-pressure monitor systems can tell you which tire is low and just how low it is (and in some cases, they can help you prepare your rig for off-road adventures).

Most modern cars have maintenance reminders, oil-life percentage readouts and fully integrated digital versions of their user manuals. But what if you want a bit of old-timey knowledge? What if you have a car that lacks modern tech, or you're just looking to establish maintenance habits for yourself or your family members that will help your vehicle stand the test of time? That's where you turn to grandpa's help – or at least 'grandfatherly' style tips. I grew up spending a lot of time under the hood of various cars, learning from both my parents about good maintenance and tool habits, and learning from their parents – both directly and by extension. I've also learned from many older mechanics who may not technically be grandparents, but whose advice was just as valuable. Hopefully, their tips will help you establish some healthy maintenance and tool-related habits of your own.