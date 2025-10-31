5 High-Tech Military Gadgets Used By Special Operations Troops

Sometimes, in the heat of combat, the first shot is all that matters. And what better way for U.S. Marines and special ops teams of the Israeli Defense Forces to do that than by a sophisticated targeting system? Enter the SMARTSHOOTER, SMASH 2000, an Israeli system that precisely acquires targets for the user and can trigger the shot at the right instant.

Smart targeting systems have been around for some time, but what the SMASH 2000 brings to the table is unprecedented full fire control and autonomous tracking for small arms. The system has three parts: an optical sighting system, a special pistol grip, and a pressure button, all of which are attached to a rifle — in the U.S. Special Operations Joint Task Force's case, a M4A1 carbine. The optical sighting system does much of the heavy lifting, with its camera and laser range finder, backed up by onboard computing systems, calculating the precise aim point regardless of the shooter's body movements.

Amid the current proliferation of quadcopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the battlefield, SMASH 2000-equipped guns also find use as counter-drone systems. The SMASH 2000 isn't yet a U.S. Army-wide weapon, with only the special forces belonging to the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR) in Syria being spotted with the system in combat. However, the Army has a long-standing interest in both advanced optics and counter-drone systems, and the SMASH 2000 is making good on it.