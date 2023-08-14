How A Military Mortar Really Works (And Why Its Been Used For Hundreds Of Years)

As technological innovations have turned military combat into scenarios reminiscent of vintage science fiction, one weapon has consistently held its ground for centuries — the mortar. Its design might have evolved with the times, but the basic principle behind its operation remains unchanged.

To operate, a soldier drops a shell into its tubular structure, launching it skyward, allowing it to descend on targets often hidden from direct sight. This straightforward mechanism is what gives the mortar its signature advantage. Valued for its simplicity and effectiveness in siege warfare and against fortified positions, this enduring weapon has become a mainstay on the battlefield.

While some military technology doesn't live up to the hype, that's not true with mortars. From the trenches of World War I to the rugged terrains of contemporary combat zones, the mortar has adeptly filled the void between the firepower of infantry and the might of larger artillery systems.