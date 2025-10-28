Are Camaros Reliable After 100k Miles? What Owners Are Saying

The Chevrolet Camaro has been a fast, mainstay pony car since 1967, undergoing multiple iterations, pauses, and restarts to production, along with a host of incremental changes of both aesthetics and powertrain. It's one of the best examples of "American muscle," and that reputation has spread far and wide. Undoubtedly millions of used Camaros are out there, with estimates claiming over 6 million produced in total, but are they any good?

It's hard to enjoy a car when you spend more time on the side of the road than you do actually driving, so reliability shouldn't be overlooked here, nor in any other car — same thing with regular maintenance. And, like any other car, the better maintained a Camaro is, the more reliable it'll be. Cars with extensive service histories, new or replacement OEM-quality parts, and respectful owners will ensure that a Camaro lasts well beyond 100,000 miles.

That statement is true because, at the heart of it, a modern Camaro is a fairly reliable car, according to expert panels and enthusiasts alike, though there are a few bad years to avoid, as is common with any car with such a long production time. We'll mainly focus only on the most recent generation. The older you get, the more case-by-case it becomes, so this is really only for Camaros around 10 years old and newer. All that said, let's look under the hood.