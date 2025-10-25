Harbor Freight's New $70 Icon Long Locking Flex Ratchet Looks Like It Came From Snap-On

Harbor Freight has made its name by providing a wide selection of budget-oriented tools from an assortment of house-owned brands. Part of the way that it's done this is by having these brands manufacture tools with designs that are comparable to those of its most popular competitors, cutting out the middlemen between manufacturer and retailers, and then selling them at a steep discount. Just take a look at any tool on the Harbor Freight website and you'll notice that there is a section just below the price where the company actually straight up tells its shoppers to compare its more affordable tools to pricier models sold by other brands.

One of Harbor Freight's in-house brands, Icon, is often compared to Snap-On. This is a premium brand of hand and power tools that has a strong reputation for being the best in the business. However, its tools are often priced so highly that many collectors wonder if Snap-On tools are really worth the cost.

Knowing that, it may not come as much of a surprise to learn that Icon has just released a new G2 3/8-inch Drive, 14-inch Long Locking Flex Ratchet for just $69.99 that looks incredibly similar to the popular Snap-On FHLF80A 3/8" Drive Dual 80 Technology Soft Grip Long Handle Flex-Head Ratchet. As usual, the Icon model is a fraction of the price. Those who are interested in this tool may wish to know how it compares to the Snap-On version and what users have had to say about this new tool's performance so far. Let's dive into it.