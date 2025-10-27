The Unexpected American Automaker More Profitable Than Ford Or GM

Ford and General Motors (GM) established themselves in the industry long before the push for sustainable car technologies started. Each is pretty much irreplaceable in the rankings of the biggest car brands. But while this still holds true when looking at revenue, neither of the two made the most profit recently among American brands. According to CompaniesMarketCap's rankings of publicly traded automakers by earnings, Tesla has already surpassed Ford and GM in terms of profitability. On the updated list, which is topped by Toyota with its $38.91 billion earnings, Tesla places seventh with its $8.05 billion, outpacing GM at ninth place ($7.01 billion and Ford at 11th place ($5.51 billion).

Tesla's placement not only shows how far it has come since its founding in 2003, but it also reinforces industry reports about Elon Musk's company earning more per electric vehicle (EV) sold than other brands. Ford built an empire on internal combustion engines, not only for itself but also for all the brands it owns. The same is true for GM and every car brand it owns. GM did dabble in EVs back in the '90s with its EV1 model, but it didn't go full force with this green effort until recently. If not for the mounting pressure from regulators and the stiff competition from the likes of Tesla, the two brands might not have taken the EV movement more seriously, knowing they stayed on top for years without offering electric cars and trucks.