This Rugged Smartphone Has '48GB' Of RAM, But Don't Get Too Excited

Some gadgets are designed to be sleek and pretty. The Oscal Tank 1 phone is not one of those. The entire thing is built around a battery so big it competes with power banks — and not those modest 5,000mAh units either. We're talking about a 20,000mAh ExploVolt power cell that promises an absurd 1,080 hours of standby time.

You could probably get through an entire weekend camping trip without ever thinking about a charger. All that juice is crammed into a chassis that weighs a staggering 640 grams, making it about as heavy as four average smartphones. The over-the-top specs don't stop there, with the phone's most eye-popping claim being its supposed 48GB of RAM.

Its ruggedness is also just as bonkers. The phone boasts top-tier IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings alongside a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification. These ratings have become something of a standard for durable phones — the Oukitel WP 300 we recently reviewed featured them too, but Oscal also claims the Tank 1 can survive 10-meter, or 50-foot free falls and shrug off 1,200 kilograms (over 2,600 pounds) of pressure. It even operates in a wild temperature range of -50 degrees Celsius to 70 degrees Celsius, or from -58 degrees Fahrenheit to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. All these characteristics make it one of the most durable phones on the market.

Beyond its toughness, that massive battery also allows the phone to feature a blazing 170-lumen dual-beam LED flashlight. You also get handy programmable shortcut key for quick actions. Up front is a large 6.78-inch 2.4K main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though it stumbles with a maximum brightness of only 700 nits, which could be a struggle in the sunny conditions this phone is supposedly built for. But hey, you also get a clever 2-inch secondary screen on the back for glancing at notifications.