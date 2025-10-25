Samsung Users: Tired Of Not Knowing How AI Uses Your Data? Check Out These New Features

On-device processing is the safest way to use AI features, since your data can't be kept in the cloud if it never goes there to begin with. The tradeoff is that you'll need to wait a few more seconds for results. Some AI data centers are more than a mile long and are stuffed with cutting-edge computers, whereas your phone makes do with a mobile processor that fits in the palm of your hand. This also means that you'll lose some AI features when you switch to on-device processing since some Galaxy AI features are too advanced for your hardware.

To exclusively use on-device AI processing, open the Settings app on your Galaxy phone or tablet by swiping up from the middle of the home screen to enter the app drawer and locating it there. Locate and tap on Galaxy AI in the Settings app, then scroll down until you see the Process Data Only On Device setting. Enable it using the toggle to the right. You should be aware that this toggle only affects Samsung's own AI features. If you use the Gemini or ChatGPT apps, your data will still be processed in the cloud.

If you tap on the setting instead of the toggle, you'll be taken to a screen that shows you which AI features will keep working offline. In our testing, the Galaxy S25 Ultra released this year was still able to use most features, including the more useful ones like Audio Eraser and voice note transcription. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is two years older, was far more curtailed and could not use either feature, though it retained voice note transcription, live transcription during phone calls, and more.