No One Wants A Giant Australian Spider In Their Home - But What About One Building It?

Australia, famously, is home to some of the most formidable wildlife on Earth, and its arachnid population is particularly legendary. From the huntsman to the orb-weaver, there are some extraordinary species in the Land Down Under. They're to be respected like any other living creature, but now it seems that potentially the most remarkable Australian spider of all was built, not made. We typically think of mechanical spiders as convertibles, but this is a very different machine. It's a robot that has been named Charlotte, and it's capable of building environmentally-friendly houses.

The robot is a collaboration between Earthbuilt Technology and Crest Robotics, first seen at Sydney's International Astronautical Congress in 2025. Crest Robotics explains that this is not simply a fanciful experiment, but a potential high-tech solution to one of the greatest issues faced by humanity today. The company explains that "A Moon base is critical for further lunar exploration and deep space research, but conventional construction methods are impossible in space." Meanwhile, "on Earth, we are experiencing a housing crisis. Traditional construction is slow, costly, and carbon-intensive." You might not think that a spider robot would be well-equipped to help alleviate both of these problems, but Project Charlotte is unlike any robot we've seen yet. With an advanced 3D printing capacity, a light, resilient design, and special equipment with which to collect even the sorely limited resources on the Moon to make into building materials, Charlotte could have an important part to play in mankind's adventures into space. Let's see exactly what Charlotte's creators hope it can do when it theoretically makes it to space, and in the meantime, how the robot may be able to revolutionize our approach to the housing issues we face down here on terra firma.