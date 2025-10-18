USS Illinois: Why The Doomed Iowa-Class Battleship Was Never Deployed

The Iowa class of battleships consists of a quartet of formidable ships: The USS Missouri, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and the namesake Iowa. Conceptually, they were intended as the perfect battleship, packing heavy armor to allow them to withstand attack, potent weaponry, and enough speed to get the best use from both of those assets. Plans to build the proposed fifth ship of the class, the Illinois, started in 1940, with construction beginning two years later.

In the interim, of course, the Japanese Imperial Navy (the formidable nature of which had spurred the United States to bolster its own seagoing forces in the first place) attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941, causing the U.S. to join the Allies in World War II the very next day. After a year of warfare, construction began on the Illinois and the Kentucky, the proposed fifth and sixth members of the Iowa class. Unfortunately for the Illinois, the year had shown that aircraft carriers were the future of naval warfare.

At the Battle of Midway in June 1942, the United States' aircraft carriers, USS Yorktown, Hornet, and Enterprise destroyed a quartet of Japanese carriers: Hiryu, Kaga, Soryu, and Akagi. It was a decisive victory, and one that showed how carriers would be a dominant force in World War II. This meant that the Illinois would never be deployed, as tactics had changed and carriers were taking center stage.