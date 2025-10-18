What Is A Pit Bike & Is It Street Legal?

Unless you're deeply ingrained in the motocross culture, the term "pit bike" might be something you've never heard of before. These bikes have been around for quite some time, and despite their longevity, a debate exists as to what they actually are now. It's widely agreed upon that these pit bikes first appeared, as the name suggests, in the pit areas of motocross racing events.

Some believe the whole "pit bike" term first started with Honda's line of Monkey bikes, which the Japanese manufacturer began producing in the 1960s. These mini utility bikes were typically used to shuttle behind-the-scenes folks like mechanics, support staff, crew members, and even racers themselves around the pits quickly and easily. Think of them as early versions of today's utility vehicles (UTVs) that are now so prevalent. But that version of the pit bike has undergone an evolutionary change that has blurred the definition. Today's pit bikes look nothing like the Monkey bikes of old. Now, they're essentially scaled-down versions of a standard dirt bike, more closely resembling a mini dirt bike than a minibike.

With smaller frames, they're fitted with engines that range between 50 and 150 cc. They have more torque than pocket bikes and minibikes (like the Coleman model sold at Tractor Supply), but far less than a standard dirt bike. Given their utilitarian use, pit bikes are stripped of virtually everything needed to make them street legal, including blinkers, a horn, a headlight, mirrors, and taillights. They're also typically made with lighter-weight materials and have a very basic suspension system, making them cheaper to purchase and easier to maintain.