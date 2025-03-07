What Kind Of Motorcycle Did Evel Knievel Ride?

Few events could draw a crowd quite like classic stuntman Evel Knievel attempting a new record while flirting with death. During his career, which would span decades, Knievel would make more than 300 jumps on a variety of motorcycles from brands like Honda, Triumph, Laverda, and Harley-Davidson.

In the late 60s, Knievel would become known throughout the world when he dared to jump a motorcycle over the Caesar's Palace casino fountain in Las Vegas. As spectators amassed in the thousands, Knievel would travel more than 140 feet in the air. But something went wrong as he tried to land the bike, causing a horrific crash. While Knievel suffered several broken bones and was in a coma for around a month, he survived, and continued pushing the envelope of what was thought possible.

A look behind the scenes makes Knievel's daredevil stunts even more frightening, as these motorcycle jumps weren't conceived using sophisticated scientific models or simulations, but instead were born from some calculations and estimates hastily scrawled on the back of paper napkins. According to John Derek, who was filming a documentary around the time of the ill-fated Caesar's Palace stunt, Knievel expressed doubt to him that he would successfully complete the jump as reported by RideApart.com. However, in a move some would call courageous and others perhaps crazy, Evel lined up for the leap all the same.

