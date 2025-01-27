6 Italian Motorcycle Brands That You Might Not Realize Exist
When you think of Italian motorcycles, names like Ducati, Moto Guzzi, and MV Agusta immediately come to mind. Yes, these iconic brands have produced some of the most remarkable bikes in history. However, Italy's rich motorcycle heritage runs far deeper than these household names.
After World War II, Italy saw a big motorcycle boom. Both small workshops and large companies started building these two-wheeled machines, each trying to bring their own ideas and designs to life. Some of these manufacturers evolved into the famous brands we still know today, but many others disappeared over time. However, their bikes didn't necessarily fade into obscurity because they weren't good enough. They were often very innovative or just ahead of their time, but they couldn't compete with bigger, more popular brands.
Today, we're shifting our focus to some of these lesser-known Italian motorcycle brands. These companies played an important role in the world of motorcycling, and their contributions deserve to be remembered. Many of them started out making farm equipment or bicycles before switching to motorcycles and creating amazing designs. While their names might not be top of mind today, they did leave some gems behind, and we think it's cool to rediscover some of them.
Laverda
Laverda's story started in the quiet fields of northern Italy, far from the roar of racetracks. In 1873, Pietro Laverda founded a company in the small town of Breganze that built grain harvesting machines. Laverda's shift from farm equipment to motorcycles began in the 1950s when Pietro's grandson, Francesco, saw Italy's growing need for affordable motorized transportation. In 1949, he introduced Laverda's first motorcycle, a simple 75cc single-cylinder bike. But it didn't stop there. By the late 1960s, Laverda had entered the high-performance market with their powerful 650cc twin and the iconic 750cc models that followed.
The 750 SFC, released in 1971, became Laverda's crown jewel. This beautiful bike, painted in striking orange, was built for seasoned riders. It offered raw speed and Italian style and came with a factory race kit for maximum performance. The name SFC, which stands for "Super Freni Competizione" or "Super Racing Brakes," only reinforced what this bike was all about.
In the 1970s, Laverda reached its peak with the introduction of the Jota 1000, a three-cylinder powerhouse that earned the title of "fastest production motorcycle in the world" in 1976. This superbike was so fast, it cemented Laverda's reputation for building machines with serious performance.
However, even with its incredible engineering, Laverda couldn't escape the economic difficulties of the 1980s and 1990s. Production slowed significantly and eventually came to an end in 2004. Today, original Laverda motorcycles are highly prized by collectors, and enthusiasts continue to celebrate the legacy of this company that started in agriculture and went on to produce some of the most iconic motorcycles of its time.
Magni
Arturo Magni spent 27 years as MV Agusta's racing director, leading the team to dominate Grand Prix racing alongside legendary riders like Giacomo Agostini. After helping MV Agusta win countless races, Arturo decided to start his own company in 1977. That's when the Magni brand was born, carrying forward Arturo's passion for innovation and performance.
Arturo had a special talent for improving motorcycles. He took powerful engines from brands like BMW, Moto Guzzi, and Honda and paired them with custom-built frames to make great bikes even better. One of his most famous creations was the MV Agusta chain-drive conversion, which addressed problems with MV's shaft-drive system. This design became a favorite among motorcycle enthusiasts and established Arturo's reputation as a master craftsman.
The 1980s were Magni's golden years. They combined speed, precision, and beauty in a way that only a few others could match. Their bikes quickly became known for their sleek design, exceptional handling, and bold red, white, and blue colors. Today, Arturo's son Giovanni continues the Magni legacy with the same dedication to quality and artistry. While the brand isn't as popular as it once was, Magni motorcycles still stand out for their attention to detail. Each bike is hand-built in their workshop in Samarate, Italy, blending classic designs with modern performance. Many of these motorcycles pay tribute to the MV Agusta motorcycles that Arturo helped make famous. Magni bikes are produced in very limited numbers. Each one is unique, so owning a Magni is owning a piece of motorcycle history made by one of the most respected families in the industry.
Bianchi
Most people know Bianchi for its iconic celeste-green racing bicycles, but not many realize the company also built some of Italy's best motorcycles. Bianchi was founded in 1885 by Edoardo Bianchi, who started out making bicycles in a small workshop in Milan. In 1897, Bianchi created its first motorized bicycle, making it one of the world's first motorcycle manufacturers.
By the early 1900s, they were producing a variety of motorcycles, from small commuter bikes to powerful racing models. What made Bianchi stand out was how reliable their motorcycles were, as they were built with the same precision that made their bicycles popular.
In the 1920s and 1930s, Bianchi became a strong competitor in motorcycle racing. Their 350cc and 500cc bikes often went head-to-head with the biggest names in the sport. In 1925, Bianchi reached its peak in racing success when Tazio Nuvolari won the 350cc European Championship on a Bianchi motorcycle. This victory proved that a company known for bicycles could also make world-class motorcycles.
The Tonale 175, introduced in the 1950s, was the true symbol of everything that made Bianchi special. It had an elegant design with flowing lines, a distinctive fuel tank, and exceptional attention to detail. The bike looked good and performed well, too, thanks to its reliable and sophisticated engine. Even today, many collectors consider the Tonale 175 as one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever made.
Despite their success, Bianchi's motorcycle division struggled in the 1960s. With Japanese brands rising and the market changing, Bianchi had to make a tough choice. In 1967, they stopped making motorcycles and returned to making only bicycles. While Bianchi continues to thrive as a bicycle manufacturer, their motorcycles remain a reminder of a time when one company mastered both bicycles and motorcycles.
Gilera
In 1909, Giuseppe Gilera from Arcore, Italy, started a company that produced basic motorcycles for everyday transportation. But Giuseppe had a bigger dream: he wanted to build the fastest racing motorcycles in the world. That dream would go on to change motorcycle design forever. In 1936, Gilera made a bold move by buying the rights to the Rondine four-cylinder engine design. This decision eventually changed the company and left a lasting mark on motorcycle racing forever. The Gilera 500cc four-cylinder introduced features that would influence motorcycle design for decades: double overhead camshafts, gear-driven cams, and a combination of power and reliability that seemed almost impossible for its time
The 1950s were Gilera's golden years in Grand Prix racing. Their 500cc machines dominated, winning six world championships between 1950 and 1957. Legendary riders like Geoff Duke and Libero Liberati rode these powerful four-cylinder bikes to one victory after another. These machines were fast and truly exemplified advanced engineering that no one had seen before. Beyond racing, Gilera also made fantastic motorcycles for everyday riders.
Unfortunately, in the late 1960s, financial struggles forced Gilera to make a big change. In 1969, Piaggio, the well-known scooter manufacturer, bought the company. After the acquisition, Gilera became part of the Piaggio group and mainly focused on producing scooters. Sadly, in 2020, all production under the Gilera name came to an end.
Iso
Unlike every other motorcycle company on our list, Iso didn't start out making anything with wheels. Founded by Renzo Rivolta in 1939, the company began by producing refrigerators. After World War II, Rivolta noticed that Italy desperately needed affordable transportation, so he decided to shift gears.
In 1948, Iso launched the Isomoto, a motorcycle designed to help rebuild post-war Italy. The Isomoto was simple yet reliable. It had a unique pressed-steel frame that also served as a storage compartment, making it practical and economical to produce. The bike's success quickly turned Iso from a refrigerator company into a respected name in the world of motorcycles.
Iso took things a step further by also making the Motocarri, a three-wheeled motorcycle truck that became essential for Italy's recovery after World War II. These trucks carried everything from fruits and vegetables to building materials through the narrow streets of Italian towns. The success of the Motocarri is quite literally a demonstration of Iso's ability to understand what people need and a capacity to deliver practical solutions.
Iso's creativity and mechanical expertise further inspired the brand to build the Isetta bubble car, an enclosed three-wheeled vehicle that started as a motorcycle idea. The Isetta became the world's first successful microcar, using a small motorcycle engine and parts. While BMW later made the Isetta famous, Iso's clever engineering made the original concept possible. By the late 1950s, Iso shifted gears again, this time focusing on high-performance cars like the Grifo.
Morbidelli
Giancarlo Morbidelli ran a successful woodworking machinery business in Pesaro, Italy, but motorcycles were his true passion. In his free time, he gathered a small team of skilled engineers to build racing bikes that could compete with the best in the world. At first, no one took them seriously, but in the 1970s, their bikes started making waves on racetracks.
Morbidelli's team created some of the most innovative and successful racing motorcycles of their time. Their big breakthrough came with liquid-cooled, two-stroke engines that delivered lots of power while staying reliable. From 1975 to 1977, Morbidelli completely dominated the 125cc World Championship, winning three titles in a row. In 1977, they also won the 250cc World Championship, showing they could succeed with bigger bikes too. What made their success even more impressive was how small the team was, considering the fact that they were competing against big manufacturers with huge budgets.
In the early 1990s, Morbidelli set out to achieve something even more ambitious by building the V8 Morbidelli 850. This luxury motorcycle featured a compact V8 engine and represented the pinnacle of motorcycle engineering. Many of Morbidelli's racing bikes were displayed in the Morbidelli Museum in Pesaro, a tribute to how a woodworking business became one of the most innovative motorcycle manufacturers. Sadly, the museum was sold in 2019. Last year, however, the Morbidelli was acquired by the Chinese company Keeway Group through MBP Motors, with plans to start building motorcycles again.
These brands remind us that Italy's motorcycle history is incredibly rich and diverse. Some of these bikes were ahead of their time, while others were just too quirky to thrive in a changing market. Although many of these brands no longer make motorcycles, they left an indelible mark on motorcycle history.