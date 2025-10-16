Here's Why Boeing Discontinued The C-17 Globemaster III Military Cargo Aircraft

With its long history in the aviation industry, it's unsurprising Boeing has seen many changes to its fleets. As aviation technology improves, it's only natural that older units are replaced with more advanced, efficient models, especially when they are no longer as cost-effective to maintain or fit the existing mission requirements. Among the many notable Boeing aircraft cut from factory lines is the C-17 Globemaster III. Initially designed for the United States Air Force, Boeing said goodbye to the C-17 Globemaster III due to budget cuts and a lack of demand from the after successfully delivering for 20+ years.

Although the C-17 Globemaster III had its maiden flight in 1991, it took four more years until the first C-17 squadron became operationally ready. It's gotten a reputation as an incredibly versatile aircraft that has played a part in a wide range of transport missions for troops, cargo, and medical evacuation. This is possible, in part, due to its ability to work in short runaways and land in as little as 3,000 ft, while still being able to handle sizable payloads, which Boeing claims could go up to 110,000 lbs in sequential load drops. Powered by four F117-PW-100 turbofan engines designed by Pratt & Whitney, the C-17 Globemaster III doesn't just hold a max take off weight of over 290 tons, but it also boasts a whopping 40,440 lbs of thrust per engine.