Are Nissans Reliable After 100k Miles? Here's What Owners Are Saying

Nissan hasn't exactly been known for its reliability in recent years. Quite the opposite, in fact: Nissan's CVT was a complete disaster as far as reliability's concerned, developing several problems over the years and partially tarnishing the company's reputation. However, that only represents one microcosm of the broader reliability spectrum. In truth, many owners have vastly exceeded 100,000 miles on their Nissans, depending on the particular model and equipment. Some components fail more easily than others, like the infamous transmission, but surely there must be a magical formula for creating a reliable Nissan, right?

Well, according to owners, the answer's mixed depending on the era and individual experience. In terms of reliability, owners often praise classic Nissans from the 90s to early 2000s as something of a golden era, then it dips down. Now, it's on the rise again. It can be somewhat tricky to predict, considering a fair amount of six-figure-odometer Nissans are of these eras just due to age alone. So what is simple survivor bias (the unreliable cars already being scrapped) and what is genuine reliability in these older models?

As a quick disclaimer, we'll only be looking at Nissans up to around 25-ish years old. Anything beyond that means factors such as perishable items start wearing out; things like hoses, bushings, and so on. Ultimately what matters most in these cars are how well they're kept: Factors like rust, poor maintenance, and frequent engine abuse degrade reliability over time.