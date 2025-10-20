Common Problems With DeWalt Weed Eaters (According To Owners)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to expand your toolkit, DeWalt is one of the biggest players you should consider. After all, it ranks among the best on our worst-to-best list of major power tool brands, offering a vast catalog of cordless power tools suitable for everyone, from construction workers to woodworking hobbyists. That said, while DeWalt offers some of the best outdoor power tools, nothing beats a DeWalt weed eater when it comes to giving your lawn a crisp edge, especially where lawn mowers can't reach.

The DeWalt 20V MAX 13-inch Weed Eater, for instance, is one of the brand's best-selling string trimmers. Customers give it a 4.4-star rating out of 5 on Amazon, where it costs $157. Additionally, most of the reviews overwhelmingly praise this product for its ease of use, cut quality, and battery-powered convenience. Others claim it's much lighter than a gas trimmer yet remains extremely powerful.

Despite these positive reviews, DeWalt weed eaters often leave much to be desired. Of course, this might come as a surprise, considering DeWalt is one of the most popular power tool brands in the U.S. market. But like other cordless power tools, DeWalt weed eaters appear to be plagued by a host of common problems, including those related to a weak battery, a jamming trimmer head, or an overheating motor. That said, here's what owners have to say about the most common issues with DeWalt weed eaters.