How Long Can A DeWalt Weed Eater Last On One Battery Charge?

In terms of lawn maintenance and enhancing your home's curb appeal, the string trimmer is a must-have tool. DeWalt offers 20-Volt and 60-Volt powerful string trimmers capable of slicing through tough grass patches and cleaning up the areas in your yard that the mower can't reach.

It's important to understand how long you can run the tool before the battery needs to recharge. The 20-volt options, like the MAX 13-inch Cordless Battery Powered String Trimmer, can offer up to 60 minutes of runtime. Conversely, the 60-Volt models, like the MAX Brushless Cordless String Trimmer, provide up to 45 minutes of operation.

There are several factors at play in determining battery life, and the above figures are simply general estimates. For instance, are you doing some light maintenance around the yard, or are you battling back a section of knee-high weeds? Other considerations are things like the size of the cutting swath, and many DeWalt weed eaters offer multiple speed settings through features like a variable trigger. Harder work, larger cut, and how fast the trimmer is spinning all affect battery life.

