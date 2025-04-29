How Long Can A DeWalt Weed Eater Last On One Battery Charge?
In terms of lawn maintenance and enhancing your home's curb appeal, the string trimmer is a must-have tool. DeWalt offers 20-Volt and 60-Volt powerful string trimmers capable of slicing through tough grass patches and cleaning up the areas in your yard that the mower can't reach.
It's important to understand how long you can run the tool before the battery needs to recharge. The 20-volt options, like the MAX 13-inch Cordless Battery Powered String Trimmer, can offer up to 60 minutes of runtime. Conversely, the 60-Volt models, like the MAX Brushless Cordless String Trimmer, provide up to 45 minutes of operation.
There are several factors at play in determining battery life, and the above figures are simply general estimates. For instance, are you doing some light maintenance around the yard, or are you battling back a section of knee-high weeds? Other considerations are things like the size of the cutting swath, and many DeWalt weed eaters offer multiple speed settings through features like a variable trigger. Harder work, larger cut, and how fast the trimmer is spinning all affect battery life.
What are the advantages of the DeWalt 20V String Trimmers?
One of the most significant reasons you might opt for something like the 20V MAX 13-inch Cordless Battery Powered String Trimmer is weight. This particular model tips the scales at only 8.5 pounds, whereas the larger FLEXVOLT 60V MAX weighs in at 12 pounds. While this is only a difference of less than 4 pounds, more weight can equal greater fatigue. In a study, The epidemiology of lawn trimmer injuries in the United States: 2000-2009, published by the National Library of Medicine, found that while most incidents involved eye trauma, strains and sprain injuries were most prevalent across the torso, likely exacerbated by additional tool weight.
Beyond being lighter, the 20-Volt weed eaters are also less expensive than the more powerful models. For example, the 20V MAX 13-inch Cordless Battery Powered String Trimmer Kit, which includes both the battery and charger, retails at The Home Depot for $179. In contrast, the 60V MAX 15-inch Brushless Cordless Battery Powered String Trimmer Kit (also with battery and charger) is listed for $329. Several 20-Volt products made our list of the best DeWalt outdoor power tools, according to owners.
Why you might opt for a DeWalt 60V weed eater
Yard size is a big determining factor when it comes to choosing the right string trimmer. For instance, a lawn less than a half-acre is a good fit for a 20-Volt unit. However, for a larger area up to 1 acre, you'll be better off with something like DeWalt's 60-Volt. Not only is something like the FLEXVOLT 60V MAX more powerful in terms of cutting through thick vegetation, but it also has a greater cutting diameter. Essentially, when you can trim a larger swath with each pass, it helps reduce the amount of time it takes, which is important with a larger lawn.
In addition to increased power and the capability to cut a larger area, the 60-Volt models can handle thicker diameter string. While the 20-Volt DeWalt utilizes a .080-inch light to medium line, a 60-Volt can equip thicker options like the .095-inch line. Smaller diameter string works well for less challenging jobs that involve routine touch-ups around the home. Those with larger lawns and aggressive weeds are going to want a thicker line due to enhanced power and durability.