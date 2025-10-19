US Government Proves It Cares More About Cars Than Pedestrian Safety

Various cities around the United States are slowly but surely becoming more pedestrian-and bike-safe, with implementations like e-bikes in major centers such as New York City — but this is more of a de facto trend. You wouldn't recognize it if you were to look at the laws centered on the American automotive industry, which naturally tend to favor cars above all else. In a country where high-speed rail is more of a pipe dream than anything and many roads don't even have sidewalks to begin with, cars are still the predominant means of travel, often creating not just an exclusionary environment for pedestrians but a downright hostile one.

America is the land of pickup trucks with hoods so high that it's nearly impossible to see a grown adult walking across the street, much less children. It's the land of vehicles like the Cybertruck, deemed so unsafe that you can't legally drive one in Europe. But this is (debatably) less about outright unsafe design practices as it is about cost; for instance, pickup trucks are so huge because their size means they aren't subjected to as stringent emissions restrictions as normal-sized passenger cars. Similarly, manufacturers are sometimes reluctant to add safety equipment because of cost issues, development time, and so on — sometimes even lobbying to prevent such changes for a year or more.

That's exactly what's happening here. According to a recent report by Reuters, automakers asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to hold off on changes it's making to its five-star safety rating program, which would negatively impact these companies.