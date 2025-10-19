F-16 Vs F-22: Why The Faster Jet Isn't Always The Better One

Looking at speed capabilities, the F-22 Raptor is definitely superior to the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Look at the fastest NATO fighter jets and you'll find that the former has a top speed of Mach 2.25, while the latter can only manage Mach 2.0. More than that, the Raptor is a stealth fighter, with a radar cross-section (RCS) of just 0.0001 square meters (smaller than an insect, which has an RCS of 0.001). By comparison, the F-16 has an RCS of 5 square meters, making it much more easily detectable.

However, being faster and stealthier doesn't automatically make a jet better than its peers. That's because the F-22 Raptor was primarily designed as an air dominance fighter, meaning it was intended to mix it up against the best fighters the world has to offer and keep American skies safe. The Raptor also has some air-to-ground capabilities, but it's fairly limited as it can only carry two 1,000-pound GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) internally. While it can increase its bomb payload through external weapon racks, that would compromise its stealth capabilities, significantly reducing its advantage.

Meanwhile, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is a multi-role aircraft, allowing it to accomplish various tasks, including air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. Sure, it might not have the stealth and speed of its successor, but it can serve as a bomb and missile truck with its massive payload of two 2,000-pound bombs, two AIM-9 missiles, two AIM-120 missiles, and two 2,400-pound external fuel tanks. If these two jets go head-to-head, the F-22 can easily best the F-16, but when it comes to operational versatility, the latter has a greater advantage over the stealthy fighter.