What Does The 666 Patch Mean To Bikers?

There is no denying that motorcycle clubs are one of the most interesting facets of the biker world. Whether operating within the confines of the law or very much not, these clubs have always been known to have an almost unmatched penchant for styles. From denim and leather jackets to German-style helmets inspired by World War Stahlheim headgear, the amount of drip available here is astounding. While talking about biker style, though, it is difficult not to mention patches, which are usually sewn onto clothing.

Many of these patches, such as the One-Percenter (1%er) patch, serve unique functions, ranging from simply identifying a biker as a member of a particular motorcycle club to indicating that a club member has committed or participated in activities furthering the club's interests. As such, there are several patches, each with a distinct meaning. Among these is the 666 patch, which, if you are religious, you might feel inclined to associate with the Biblical mark of Satan.

However, in the biker world, the patch is associated with the biggest outlaw club in California, the Hells Angels, and is usually used to signify 'FFF' or 'Filthy Few Forever.' Under this context, the patch is only worn by the club's Enforcer Squads.