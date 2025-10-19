Everything You Need To Know About Yeti's 5-Gallon Bucket
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What do you typically do when you need a bucket to haul stuff around in? Probably just go to the nearest hardware store, grab whichever bucket is cheapest? While there's nothing inherently wrong with that choice, you might want to consider the bucket you use more carefully. If you're hauling something like paint, dirt, or loose tools, there's a risk that a cheap bucket's handle could snap and dump it everywhere. In that case, you'd both be out a bucket and have a massive mess to clean up.
If you're in the market for a bucket that goes a little further beyond the norm, one potential option is the LoadOut 5-gallon bucket from Yeti. While it costs more than you may typically expect a 5-gallon bucket to, that extra cost comes with a spate of additional features and reinforcements to prevent that mess-making scenario from occurring, from its reinforced body to its nonslip base.
The Yeti bucket is sturdy and safe
The Yeti LoudOut 5-gallon bucket is, as Yeti puts it, designed for lugging, loading, hauling, and bailing. In other words, if you've got stuff that needs to be held and moved, this bucket can probably handle it. The body of the bucket uses Yeti's proprietary SuperStrong build of HDPE plastic, being both highly-resistant to sudden impacts and generally very difficult to tangibly damage. The flexible HeftyHauler handle is designed to make long hauls easier and comfortable, while the LipGrip that encircles the bucket helps you maintain your grasp on especially heavy loads.
The bucket is also built to resist sudden movements; the bottom has a BearFoot non-slip ring that keeps it firmly in place, and the sides have AnchorPoint tie-down slots for fastening the bucket to vehicles like ATVs and boats. Yeti also advertises this bucket as being food safe. It's not insulated, so it can't be used as a cooler like Yeti's trademark line of smart coolers, but the materials won't make any food you put in it unsafe for consumption. Yeti's provided examples for using the bucket in such a manner include brining a turkey, hauling apples, or brewing beer.
There are various optional accessories compatible with this particular Yeti bucket, including a foam swivel seat, a sealable lid, a carrying caddy, a tie-down kit, and a "utility belt" that fits around the bucket's body for carrying additional cargo.
Users love the bucket's solid design and adaptability
Yeti's LoadOut 5-gallon bucket may be a humble tool in the grand scheme of things, but that doesn't seem to affect how users feel about it. On Yeti's website, the bucket has a 4.8 out of 5 user rating based on 2,531 reviews. Praise is similarly glowing on Amazon's listing for the bucket, which has a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on 3,702 reviews.
One user, while conceding that Yeti's bucket is more expensive than similar tools, called it perfect for hauling tools and parts and using it as a seat on a stepladder (though we don't recommend doing the latter, as it could pose a risk). They added that it feels sturdy to the touch, and is comfortable to carry around.
Another user had similar praises for the bucket, with it serving an essential role on their fishing boat. They also use it as a seat, and like how the non-slip bottom doesn't mar the deck of their boat. Their only complaint was that the bucket can get very heavy, and tips over a little more easily than they'd like.