Everything You Need To Know About Yeti's 5-Gallon Bucket

The Yeti LoudOut 5-gallon bucket is, as Yeti puts it, designed for lugging, loading, hauling, and bailing. In other words, if you've got stuff that needs to be held and moved, this bucket can probably handle it. The body of the bucket uses Yeti's proprietary SuperStrong build of HDPE plastic, being both highly-resistant to sudden impacts and generally very difficult to tangibly damage. The flexible HeftyHauler handle is designed to make long hauls easier and comfortable, while the LipGrip that encircles the bucket helps you maintain your grasp on especially heavy loads.

The bucket is also built to resist sudden movements; the bottom has a BearFoot non-slip ring that keeps it firmly in place, and the sides have AnchorPoint tie-down slots for fastening the bucket to vehicles like ATVs and boats. Yeti also advertises this bucket as being food safe. It's not insulated, so it can't be used as a cooler like Yeti's trademark line of smart coolers, but the materials won't make any food you put in it unsafe for consumption. Yeti's provided examples for using the bucket in such a manner include brining a turkey, hauling apples, or brewing beer.

There are various optional accessories compatible with this particular Yeti bucket, including a foam swivel seat, a sealable lid, a carrying caddy, a tie-down kit, and a "utility belt" that fits around the bucket's body for carrying additional cargo.