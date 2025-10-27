5 Motorcycle Etiquette Rules Every Rider Should Know

There's a lot to learn when it comes to motorcycles, as operating controls with your hands and feet is a juggling act that takes some practice. It can be a bit confusing to feather the clutch with your left hand, shift with your left foot, remembering that it's down for first, up for all the other gears, using the right lever for the front brake and the right foot for the rear brakes. This is all while steering, counter steering, and keeping your head on a swivel to be fully away are of your surroundings.

Thankfully, with time and experience, it eventually becomes second nature. Getting used to the dynamics of a two-wheeled machine, however, is just part of the experience. Once you've got the basics of riding down, or maybe even before you hop on the back of a motorcycle, there are some pieces of motorcycle etiquette that you should know too.

I've been riding for years, on various street (and some dirt) motorcycles. I'm not the world's foremost authority on all riding etiquette tips, but these practices have helped keep me safe, and made the other riders around me feel that way too. Plus, these tips are often associated with more enjoyable ways to ride. On top of doing things like making sure your bike's maintenance is up to snuff and wearing all the proper gear, there's a lot you can do to improve your experience and the experience of other riders.