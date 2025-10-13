Tesla's Cheaper EVs Have Arrived, But Many Fans Think They're A Waste Of Money

Generally speaking, when people think of EVs, affordability doesn't come to mind. Usually you picture something like a Nissan Versa, the current cheapest car in America at just $18,330 new, equipped with just enough to get you from point A to B.

By comparison, the cheapest Tesla models are still around $40,000, and they go up from there — a fact not helped by the dissolution of the $7,500 tax incentive for EVs as part of the Big Beautiful Bill. In response to the growing demand for actually inexpensive EVs, Tesla introduced brand new variants of the Model Y and Model 3 ranges, the so-called Standard Edition, which Elon Musk calls its affordable models. Tesla fans are not happy.

Tesla stock dropped by four percent immediately after the announcement, and people took to social media about this fiasco, with some arguing that this is basically Elon Musk trying to tempt people into buying the nicer versions of the cars, because few people want to spend nearly $40,000, and be seen as too poor to shell out an extra few thousand bucks for the nicer option. Moreover, the lineup lacks certain features which fans and owners have grown to enjoy, such as Autosteer.

It's either a poor business decision, or a clever marketing strategy to promote the mid and high-range variants, but it still requires all the tooling and lines to build the Standard Editions, not to mention filling dealerships with them. Arguments can be made for or against, but the wind is blowing against Tesla, and right at a time when the company faces stiff international competition from China, where BYD exceeded Tesla in sales. Let's explore more these cars and the business models behind everything.