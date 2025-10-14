Is 128GB Storage Still Enough For An iPhone?

Apple just released the iPhone 17 family, and the company finally made the minimum storage of these phones 256 GB. Even the base iPhone 17, which some consider the best model in the 17 series, starts with the larger capacity. However, you can still get an older iPhone with the smaller 128 GB base storage in the iPhone 16 and 16e — Apple's offerings for those who want a new iPhone but do not want to spend at least $799 to get the latest model.

But whether you're buying a used or refurbished iPhone, or picking one of these cheaper new models, you might be tempted to get the most affordable 128GB model. But the question is: is 128GB still enough for an iPhone? If you only use your phone for calling, texting, and the occasional internet browsing, it absolutely is.

Gamers should go for bigger storage, though, as 128GB is likely not enough to store all the titles you'd want to play. For example, I have World of Tanks Blitz, which takes up nearly 12GB of storage, while War Thunder Mobile requires over 3.5 GB. I also have Real Racing 3 installed on my iPhone, and it uses up almost 10GB of storage after I downloaded all of the game's assets.

If you take a lot of photos and videos, you should get at least 256GB of storage — especially if you want to keep your files on the device. Even though I use another phone as my primary device, the stored photos and videos in my iPhone take up over 100GB. So, even without the games and all other apps I have installed, I probably would've run out of space by now if I didn't go for the 256GB option on my iPhone 14 Pro Max.