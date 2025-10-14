Can You Use Vinegar On Car Paint To Combat This Common Weather-Related Issue?

If you've got hard water spots or road salt buildups on your paint, all you need to deal with them is a bottle of distilled white vinegar, a bowl of clean water, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. The vinegar at your local grocery store is usually 5% distilled, which is the ideal concentration for this particular purpose. There are higher concentrations available, but more concentrated vinegar has a risk of stripping or etching your car's paint.

To clean off hard water spots, just get a bowl or bucket and dilute the vinegar with water at a 50/50 ratio. Dip a microfiber cloth into the mixture and test it in an innocuous spot on your car to make sure it's working right. If it's good, you can gently apply the mixture to a hard water stain or salt buildup. With luck, it should start dissolving and slide right off. If the 50/50 ratio doesn't work, you can increase the vinegar a tiny bit and test it again, though you should never use completely undiluted vinegar. Once you've successfully scrubbed the stains and deposits off your car, rinse it thoroughly with clean water to get all the vinegar off. Don't let the vinegar dry on your car, as it could leave streaks.

A quick word of warning: do not use vinegar to clean your car if you've just applied some manner of chemical surface protection like wax or sealant, as the vinegar will also strip those substances off. If you have to use vinegar in this case, you'll want to reapply the protectants as soon as you can.