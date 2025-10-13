USS United States: All About The US Navy's Canceled Nuclear Supercarrier

The United States is the world leader in aircraft carriers, boasting a total of 20 different vessels of the kind. These are the largest military ships on the planet, and the development of an aircraft carrier is a long and complex process. Sometimes, efforts on this scale just don't work out, including one project called the USS United States.

The idea for the USS United States was first conceived in the wake of World War II. At the time, many governments were looking for new offensive and defensive resources to stock up on in the case that another conflict of that devastating scale would sweep the globe. The U.S. had a lot of aircraft carriers during World War II, and some early iterations did have the capacity for large planes to land on aircraft carriers, though this was not a routine occurrence.

The USS United States, however, was specifically designed to carry large bombers and nuclear weapons. Although this is certainly possible with today's aircraft carriers, it was a rather radical idea when it was proposed more than 70 years ago. In fact, it may have been a bit too far ahead of its time, as the project ran into some pitfalls and ultimately didn't pan out.