This Is The Largest Plane To Ever Land On An Aircraft Carrier (And What It's Used For)

Aircraft carriers have been in use since Britain's HMS Furious sailed in 1917, and over more than a century a wide range of aircraft have taken off and landed on them. While fighter jets make up a large part of carrier operations, they're hardly the only vehicles to call them home. Helicopters, for instance, have their own carriers, which differ from traditional aircraft carriers, though choppers are more than capable of landing on any flat-top. Drones are increasingly a common sight, taking off and landing on carriers as well as being used on newly developed drone carriers, so there's truly a variety of aircraft involved.

The largest plane to ever land on an aircraft carrier was the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules transport plane, considerably more massive than even the largest modern fighter jet. C-130s are four-engine turboprop transport planes that have been in operation since 1954, with more than 2,500 produced for the United States and foreign nations in the years since.

The plane that landed and took off from an aircraft carrier was a variant, the KC-130F, operated by the U.S. Marine Corps as an aerial refueling and tactical airlift support aircraft. It typically requires a runway of at least 2,000 feet — the carrier it landed on had a deck just over half as long — and its mass is far greater than the types of planes that usually perform such landings and takeoffs. As of 2025, the C-130 remains the largest, heaviest plane to land on an aircraft carrier.