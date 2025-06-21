America's Deadliest Aircraft From Every Aerial War

The United States has been at the forefront of aircraft development for more than a century, and with innovation driving growth through each new conflict, resulting in impressive military machines. The U.S. only fielded one aircraft, the DH-4, during WWI, but in each subsequent campaign, massive fleets of fighters and bombers rained destruction down onto U.S. enemies. Each conflict has one impressive aircraft that's deadlier than the rest.

When it comes to determining which U.S. aircraft was the deadliest in a given conflict, several factors have to be considered. For instance, one could make the case that the Enola Gay was the deadliest aircraft of WWII because it single-handedly ended the lives of 140,000 people on a single mission. That has less to do with Boeing's impressive B-29 Superfortress and more to do with the atomic bomb. Alternately, is an aircraft deadly because it wins in air combat the most or because a plane destroys more objects on the ground?

This article took several aspects into account, including air-to-air success, air-to-ground capabilities, and the overall combat record of wins and losses. Bombers are a bit tricky, given how they were used throughout the 20th century. So, the only aircraft examined here are fighter aircraft. Still, each of these planes set the standard for American air superiority, defeating a variety of enemies in austere environments.