Who Makes The C-130 Military Transport Plane & How Many Are Flying Today?

The C-130 Hercules is like the Swiss Army knife of aviation. Built by Lockheed Martin, this reliable and versatile aircraft holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest continuously produced military cargo plane in history. Over 2,600 C-130s have rolled out of Lockheed Martin's Marietta, Georgia facility since beginning its service in 1956. Evolving over time, it's undergone numerous upgrades to meet the challenging needs of military forces worldwide.

Originally built to carry military troops and cargo into combat zones, the Hercules quickly proved itself far more capable. From tactical airlifts, humanitarian relief, and aerial firefighting, the C-130 has been able to fulfill every role required, even serving as a fearsome gunship.

It's known for being rugged and able to land on short, dirt, or damaged runways that would ground most other large planes. That kind of operational flexibility is exactly why, close to 70 years of action, the Hercules remains in high demand. Many nations' air forces consider it an essential part of operations because of the C-130's blend of durability and mission adaptability.