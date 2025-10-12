You Can Buy Cafe Racer Motorcycles On Amazon, But Are They Any Good?
SlashGear published a long list of tools and tech you should avoid buying on Amazon in 2024, and while café racer motorcycles didn't make the list, it's a good idea to do some research on these offerings before smashing that gold "Buy Now" button and providing your payment details. You might be surprised to find that searching Amazon for "café racer motorcycles" currently yields five separate models, with some offering multiple color schemes. With engines ranging between 200cc and 250cc, none of the models available on Amazon are the fastest café racer motorcycles you can buy. However, they are bargain-priced and shipped right to your door.
Current Amazon café racers range in price from $1,899 up to $3,600 from brands like Lifan KPM and Belmonte Bikes, although both brands are sold through Belmonte Bikes on Amazon. Amazon has been selling café racers for a few years, so you could find a used model and pay even less. But are they any good? We looked at testing videos and user reviews to find out.
What users say about Amazon's café racer motorcycles
Of the five models that qualify as café racer motorcycles on Amazon, the most expensive is the Lifan KPM RS, priced at $3,600. It features a 200cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that transmits a manufacturer-rated 20.4-horsepower to a six-speed transmission. A combination capable of propelling the 333-pound racer to a claimed 80 mph top speed while sipping fuel at an estimated 84.6 mpg. In addition to the black color scheme, the Lifan KPM RS also comes in gray for the same price. The Lifan KPM RS only has one review on Amazon, which says the bike is "surprisingly fast". In a YouTube video review of the 2025 Lifan KPM RS, Jaime's café garage calls it "a great little motorcycle" after putting 3,000 miles on it, especially after a few modifications.
The café racer motorcycle with the most reviews on Amazon is the 17-hp Lifan KPM 200, which comes in either white or black for $3,200. It holds a 4.3-star average rating with 12 user reviews. However, even the 5-star reviews mention cracked trim plugs and missing screws during assembly. The bike's low price presumably made up for the setbacks. Bikes and Beards YouTube channel bought two Lifan KPM 200 café racer motorcycles for a competition back in 2021. At the time, these were the cheapest café racers available online. The two guys in the video went head-to-head testing them and ultimately admitted they enjoyed the experience.
Are Amazon's café racer motorcycles any good?
While the selection of café racer motorcycles are relatively inexpensive, easy to purchase even for those who live far from a motorcycle dealership, and obviously fun to ride, they are not likely to make the list of "Most Reliable Motorcycles Ever Built." However, in much the same way as a burger from beneath some golden arches can be good on occasion without being the best burger you've ever had, Amazon's café racers are good as long as expectations aren't too high.
Despite being founded in 1992, there isn't much information about the long-term reliability of Lifan motorcycles. While some redditors on the r/SuggestAMotorcycle subreddit distrust Chinese motorcycle brands in general, others suggest that with proper maintenance, Lifan motorcycles are able to "take a beating." Still, if you're looking to win any motorcycle races, it's probably best to look at other options. An interesting take on the simplistic Amazon café racers is presented at the end of the Bikes and Beards café racer motorcycle competition. As the competitors were wrapping up with their thoughts, the winner suggested the Lifan KPM 200 — with its lightweight design, manageable power, and low price — would make a good motorcycle for beginners.