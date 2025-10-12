You Can Buy Cafe Racer Motorcycles On Amazon, But Are They Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

SlashGear published a long list of tools and tech you should avoid buying on Amazon in 2024, and while café racer motorcycles didn't make the list, it's a good idea to do some research on these offerings before smashing that gold "Buy Now" button and providing your payment details. You might be surprised to find that searching Amazon for "café racer motorcycles" currently yields five separate models, with some offering multiple color schemes. With engines ranging between 200cc and 250cc, none of the models available on Amazon are the fastest café racer motorcycles you can buy. However, they are bargain-priced and shipped right to your door.

Current Amazon café racers range in price from $1,899 up to $3,600 from brands like Lifan KPM and Belmonte Bikes, although both brands are sold through Belmonte Bikes on Amazon. Amazon has been selling café racers for a few years, so you could find a used model and pay even less. But are they any good? We looked at testing videos and user reviews to find out.